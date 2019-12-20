A Park City home is a total loss after a fire burned the home under construction overnight.
Fire destroys Park City home under construction
-
Ogden woman on life support after overnight trailer park fire
-
‘The cold complicates everything’: Construction crews battle early dose of winter-like weather
-
Home damaged after fire breaks out in Dimple Dell Park in Sandy
-
Officers on bikes, ATVs and even snowshoes will patrol Sandy’s parks and green spaces
-
Fire destroys vacant home in Salt Lake City
-
-
20 fire engines from Utah waiting for the ‘green light’ before heading to California
-
Mobile home catches fire in Provo
-
Police looking for vandalism suspect who drove over unfinished Lehi park
-
Taylorsville, Orem temple sites announced
-
UCSO: Suspect brings dog along to burglarize home
-
-
Elderly man found dead in Kaysville residential fire
-
Wildland fire sparked by construction equipment approaches property lines in Lindon
-
Crews battling structure fire and wildfire in Washington County