Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jordanelle State Park is a whole new ballgame in the winter time!

You can drive through a mile-long lights display all while listening to a Christmas radio station that you tune in your car to 90.5.

You'll drive by giant snowglobes, snowmen, elves and more!

This is a new display for winter 2019/2020, so be sure you stop by.

You can find more information at theholidaynights.com or at utahswinterwonderland.com.