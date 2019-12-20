× Draper Police offering $1,000 reward in string of window shootings

DRAPER, Utah — Police are offering a reward in an effort to find whoever has been shooting windows with a pellet gun throughout Draper.

According to the Draper Police Department, one or multiple suspects have damaged windows of vehicles and businesses using a pellet gun or something similar.

Police have partnered with businesses to offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Tips can be called into the Draper Police Department at 801‐840‐4000.