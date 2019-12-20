Draper Police offering $1,000 reward in string of window shootings

Posted 8:27 pm, December 20, 2019, by

DRAPER, Utah — Police are offering a reward in an effort to find whoever has been shooting windows with a pellet gun throughout Draper.

According to the Draper Police Department, one or multiple suspects have damaged windows of vehicles and businesses using a pellet gun or something similar.

Police have partnered with businesses to offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Tips can be called into the Draper Police Department at 801‐840‐4000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.