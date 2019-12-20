× 10-year-old brings gun to school to show a friend, police say

PERRY, Utah – Officials and parents are relieved that no one was harmed when a 10-year-old student brought a gun to school on Wednesday.

Perry Police say on Wednesday the 10-year-old brought a gun to Promontory School of Expeditionary Learning.

Police say the student brought the gun to school to show his friend shortly before 9 a.m.

The gun was a 9mm handgun that belonged to the student’s father, Perry Police Chief Scott D. Hancey says.

School staff learned of the presence of the gun and contacted the police.

The Perry Police went to the student and recovered the gun.

The police determined that the student had not made any threats to anyone.

The gun is still in the custody of the Perry Police Department. The Box Elder County Attorney’s Office is anticipated to review charges.

The police are reminding parents to safely store and lock up all the firearms that are in the home.