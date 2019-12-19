× Woman arrested for attempting to purchase weapon of mass destruction online

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Salt Lake County woman has been arrested for attempting to purchase a weapon of mass destruction on the internet.

In a joint investigation involving multiple local and federal agencies, they monitored the activity of Janie Linn Ridd before arresting her. Ridd was reported as attempting to purchase a possible biological agent online.

Utah Department of Public Safety, the FBI-Joint Terrorism Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service were involved in the investigation. Ridd did not have the proper evidence to confirm she was legally allowed to possess the biological agent. Officials said there was never a threat to the general public