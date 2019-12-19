Utah Booze News Podcast: Have a Merry Tiki Christmas!

Tiki drinks are back! So proclaims Ivy Earnest, the owner of the “Boozetique” who started her alcohol-accessories shop in downtown Salt Lake City because state-run liquor stores legally can’t sell corkscrews.

She joins FOX 13’s Ben Winslow and The Salt Lake Tribune‘s Kathy Stephenson to discuss trends in alcohol accessories from bitters to Tiki barware. She even shares her recipe for the White Claw-adjacent “White Trash.”

The DABC has a discussion about whether a day care is a school for the purposes of a liquor license, and we are still stunned that “Utah Booze News” made “The Ellen Show.”

Watch Ellen Degeneres and Octavia Spencer give us our 15 seconds of fame below!