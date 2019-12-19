Two men stole Frito-Lay products from a truck and stayed in the truck to eat them, New York authorities say

DUNKIRK, N.Y.— Two men were found eating stolen Frito-Lay products in the cab of a Frito-Lay truck just after 3 a.m. December 14, according to the New York authorities.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says a worker at a Frito-Lay facility in the Town of Dunkirk went to get the delivery truck just after 3 a.m. Saturday when two males were discovered eating stolen Frito-Lay products in the cab of the truck.

The worker told the two men he was calling 911 and both ran off.

The sheriff’s office located the two men a short distance down the road and the worker identified them as the men he saw in the cab of the truck.

The men were released pending further investigation. Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for both subjects.

Police identified one of the subjects as 23-year-old Benjamin Catalino of Silver Creek, New York, and the other man has not been identified.

Catalino faces petit larceny and trespassing charges.

This story was originally published by Anthony Reyes on WKBW.

