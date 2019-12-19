The art of letting go of a grudge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are often a time to be with family and friends, but that can be difficult if there's any bad blood between you.

A way to diffuse that could be to learn the art of letting a grudge go from Michelle McCullough.

She suggests:

Asking yourself "What is it costing me to be right?"

Extending forgiveness to the person you've been holding a grudge against

Creating boundaries and safeguards

Be unoffendable

McCullough started her first business when she was 19 and now runs three companies, including consulting businesses all over the world.

Michelle teaches success principles and leadership insights that help boost employee engagement and higher performance.