Salt Lake Chamber to honor Governor Gary Herbert as 41st ‘Giant in our City’

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Chamber announced Thursday that Governor Gary R. Herbert will be honored as the 41st “Giant of our City.”

The award honors those with exceptional and distinguished service and extraordinary professional achievement and is widely recognized as the most prestigious business award given in Utah.

“Over the past twenty years, Governor Herbert has worked with a singular focus of making Utah the top state in America to live and work — from fostering economic growth after the 2008 recession, increasing education funding as his highest budget priority, attracting world-class businesses, supporting innovation and investment, and keeping our communities vibrant,” said Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. He added that “Because of Gary Herbert, Utah is the best place to ‘live, work, learn and play,’ and his influence will be felt for years to come.”

The award will be presented in March.

Here’s a look at the 40 previous winners of the “Giant of our City” award:

1970: Eric C. Aaberg 1972: Clarence Bamberger 1974: E.M. Naughton 1977: John M. and Glenn Wallace 1978: N. Eldon Tanner 1981: John W. Gallivan 1982: George S. Eccles 1984: Richard A. Van Winkle 1985: Wendell J. Ashton 1986: Arch L. Madsen 1987: B.Z. Kastler 1990: S. Chris Johnson 1992: Gov. Calvin R. Rampton 1994: G. Frank Joklik 1995: Fred S. Ball 1998: Kenneth Y. Knight 1999: Scott S. Parker 2000: Verl Topham 2001: Spencer Eccles 2002: W. Mitt Romney 2003: Don Cash 2003: Nick Rose 2003: President Gordon B. Hinckley 2005: Jon M. Huntsman 2006: James LeVoy Sorenson 2007: Larry H. Miller 2008: William H. (Bill) Nelson 2009: Roger Boyer 2009: Ellis Ivory 2010: Bishop Carolyn Tanner Irish 2011: Bishop H. David Burton 2012: Kem Gardner 2013: Harris H. Simmons 2013: A. Scott Anderson 2014: Michael O. Leavitt 2015: Gail Miller 2016: Ron Jibson 2017: Lane Beattie 2018: Senator Orrin Hatch 2019: Fred Lampropoulos