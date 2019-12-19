Salt Lake Chamber to honor Governor Gary Herbert as 41st ‘Giant in our City’

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Chamber announced Thursday that Governor Gary R. Herbert will be honored as the 41st “Giant of our City.”
The award honors those with exceptional and distinguished service and extraordinary professional achievement and is widely recognized as the most prestigious business award given in Utah.
“Over the past twenty years, Governor Herbert has worked with a singular focus of making Utah the top state in America to live and work — from fostering economic growth after the 2008 recession, increasing education funding as his highest budget priority, attracting world-class businesses, supporting innovation and investment, and keeping our communities vibrant,” said Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. He added that “Because of Gary Herbert, Utah is the best place to ‘live, work, learn and play,’ and his influence will be felt for years to come.”
The award will be presented in March.
Here’s a look at the 40 previous winners of the “Giant of our City” award:
|1970: Eric C. Aaberg
1972: Clarence Bamberger
1974: E.M. Naughton
1977: John M. and Glenn Wallace
1978: N. Eldon Tanner
1981: John W. Gallivan
1982: George S. Eccles
1984: Richard A. Van Winkle
1985: Wendell J. Ashton
1986: Arch L. Madsen
1987: B.Z. Kastler
1990: S. Chris Johnson
1992: Gov. Calvin R. Rampton
1994: G. Frank Joklik
1995: Fred S. Ball
1998: Kenneth Y. Knight
1999: Scott S. Parker
2000: Verl Topham
2001: Spencer Eccles
2002: W. Mitt Romney
|2003: Don Cash
2003: Nick Rose
2003: President Gordon B. Hinckley
2005: Jon M. Huntsman
2006: James LeVoy Sorenson
2007: Larry H. Miller
2008: William H. (Bill) Nelson
2009: Roger Boyer
2009: Ellis Ivory
2010: Bishop Carolyn Tanner Irish
2011: Bishop H. David Burton
2012: Kem Gardner
2013: Harris H. Simmons
2013: A. Scott Anderson
2014: Michael O. Leavitt
2015: Gail Miller
2016: Ron Jibson
2017: Lane Beattie
2018: Senator Orrin Hatch
2019: Fred Lampropoulos