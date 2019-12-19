Salt Lake Chamber to honor Governor Gary Herbert as 41st ‘Giant in our City’

Posted 11:13 am, December 19, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Chamber announced Thursday that Governor Gary R. Herbert will be honored as the 41st “Giant of our City.”

The award honors those with exceptional and distinguished service and extraordinary professional achievement and is widely recognized as the most prestigious business award given in Utah.

“Over the past twenty years, Governor Herbert has worked with a singular focus of making Utah the top state in America to live and work — from fostering economic growth after the 2008 recession, increasing education funding as his highest budget priority, attracting world-class businesses, supporting innovation and investment, and keeping our communities vibrant,” said Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. He added that “Because of Gary Herbert, Utah is the best place to ‘live, work, learn and play,’ and his influence will be felt for years to come.”

The award will be presented in March.

Here’s a look at the 40 previous winners of the “Giant of our City” award:

1970: Eric C. Aaberg

1972: Clarence Bamberger

1974: E.M. Naughton

1977: John M. and Glenn Wallace

1978: N. Eldon Tanner

1981: John W. Gallivan

1982: George S. Eccles

1984: Richard A. Van Winkle

1985: Wendell J. Ashton

1986: Arch L. Madsen

1987: B.Z. Kastler

1990: S. Chris Johnson

1992: Gov. Calvin R. Rampton

1994: G. Frank Joklik

1995: Fred S. Ball

1998: Kenneth Y. Knight

1999: Scott S. Parker

2000: Verl Topham

2001: Spencer Eccles

2002: W. Mitt Romney

 2003: Don Cash

2003: Nick Rose

2003: President Gordon B. Hinckley

2005: Jon M. Huntsman

2006: James LeVoy Sorenson

2007: Larry H. Miller

2008: William H. (Bill) Nelson

2009: Roger Boyer

2009: Ellis Ivory

2010: Bishop Carolyn Tanner Irish

2011: Bishop H. David Burton

2012: Kem Gardner

2013: Harris H. Simmons

2013: A. Scott Anderson

2014: Michael O. Leavitt

2015: Gail Miller

2016: Ron Jibson

2017: Lane Beattie

2018: Senator Orrin Hatch

2019: Fred Lampropoulos

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.