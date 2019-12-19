Recipe: Southern Turkey Meatball Bombs by Hook’s Rubs and Spices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hook's Rubs and Spices dropped by the Fox 13 kitchen to show us how to make Southern Turkey Meatball Bombs. The owner, Jared Hooker, says they're perfect for the holidays, game-watching parties, tailgates, and they're even an easy family meal that has great leftovers.

Ingredients

Ground turkey (1 lb = about 6 meatballs) beef, chicken or pork can be substituted for the turkey

Cornbread mix (that will make for a 13x9 inch pan)

Chopped red, yellow & orange bell pepper (1 each)

1/2 onion chopped

1 cup chopped celery

Two 32 oz boxes of Turkey Broth (substitute is chicken broth)

Your favorite Hook’s Rub seasoning to season the meatballs

Method

Bake cornbread per box instructions for the 13x9 pan then let cool.

While the cornbread is baking dice/chop the celery, bell pepper and onion.

Add all chopped vegetables to a boiling pot of the turkey broth seasoned with hook’s rub fresh catch on medium-low heat for 15 minutes or until the veggies are soft to taste.

Next using your hands, break up and crumble the cornbread well.

Mix in the veggies and broth to the cornbread until moistened (make sure the mixed ingredients are not dry at this point, but also not soupy).

Bake the mix in the 13x9 pan for 25-35 minutes at 350 degrees or until knife/toothpick/food thermometer comes out clean. Then set aside and let cool for 30 minutes.

Use an ice cream scoop to scoop the cornbread mix and form into balls (sized as you like. The bigger the ball, the more turkey you’ll use.).

After cooled, grab a handful of ground turkey, smash flat & form into meatballs around the cornbread ball.

Season the outside with hooks rub of choice and place on baking sheet for oven or on a grill heated to 375-400 degrees.

Cook meatballs for 10 minutes, then flip and cook another 7-10 minutes.

After 15-20 total minutes, use a meat probe to check the internal temperature.

If the internal temp is 165 or above, remove meatballs from heat, let cool for 2 minutes.

When ready, enjoy with your favorite dipping sauce or gravy. You can even shake another bit of Hook’s Rub for a last layer of flavor.