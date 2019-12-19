Now’s the time to see ‘ZooLights!’ at Utah’s Hogle Zoo before it’s too late

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'ZooLights!' at Utah's Hogle Zoo promises to be brighter and more sparkling than ever as it returns for its 13th year.

More than 200 lighted animal and holiday-themed displays will shine in the December night as you make your way through the zoo's grounds.

You can also enjoy dinner in the Beastro, warm up with a cup of hot chocolate, or check out their vast array of tasty treats.

You'll also be able to see 10 life-size, animal-shaped lanterns. They are likely, unlike anything you have ever seen and were made specifically for ZooLights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo by Lightasmic of Bakersfield, California.

ZooLights runs from December 6th, 2019 - January 5th, 2020 and is closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Admission Prices

Adults – $9.95

Children (3-12) – $7.95

Seniors (65+ ) – $8.95

Toddlers (2 & under) Free