Need help training your dog? Wasatch Canine Camp can help you out

Training a dog can be difficult, whether it's teaching them to sit or getting them to go outside when they need the bathroom, but Wasatch Canine Camp could help you make it easier.

They specialize in just about everything when it comes to dog training and dog behavior.

Owner and Head Trainer, Bethany Tracy, says she trains dogs to learn good manners, fixes potty training issues, helps train overly hyper dogs, makes nervous dogs more social, and so much more.

Tracy says she has seen just about anything and everything, with over a decade of experience and knowledge that will help you and your dog.

Wasatch Canine Camp say they strongly focus on training from a holistic approach, meaning when they are helping with your dog, they don`t just focus on obedience and/or behavior.

They also focus on nutrition, state of mind, physical development and structure (as aches and pains are a huge part of most behavior problems), and socialization.

Tracy says the training is not 'one size fits all' either, because they work hard to find what works best for you and your dog.

"By giving you the right knowledge and skills to properly communicate with them, you can have a happy, healthy relationship with your furry friend, no matter their behaviors," says Tracy.