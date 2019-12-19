× Mario Kart Tour testing multiplayer mode

The wildly popular mobile game Mario Kart Tour is getting a multiplayer mode just in time for the holidays, but it’s in the beta stage and is only available to people with a Gold Pass subscription.

Mario Kart Tour was released for iOS and Android on September 25th, 2019 and started off as a single-player experience.

Nintendo did say last month it would be launching a multiplayer mode, but only for the people who subscribed to the Gold Pass.

Players can sign up for a free two-week trial subscription to the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass by tapping the Gold Pass purchase button in-game.

With the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscription, players can unlock the extra-fast 200cc mode, get extra in-game rewards from racing and gain access to bonus challenges that are exclusive to Gold Pass holders.

Once the two-week free trial period ends, it will convert to a monthly subscription for $4.99 a month, unless you cancel it.

The multiplayer beta test runs through December, 26th 2019.

Nintendo sent out a message through the game warning players that gameplay may be unstable during the beta testing period. They also say that players could experience periods of freezing, crashing or lagging.

Changes will also be made to the multiplayer during the beta which means you won’t be able to save your multiplayer data until the full release arrives.

The free-to-start Mario Kart Tour game brings the endless racing fun of Mario Kart to mobile devices, allowing players to collect a variety of drivers, karts and gliders from an expanding roster.

Classic tracks, items, and characters make return appearances, and new courses and special items specific to each driver have also been introduced, like Diddy Kong’s Banana Barrels and Peachette’s Mushroom Cannon.