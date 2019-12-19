How wearing uplifting T-shirts can change your day-to-day experiences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What if your whole day could change based on what you put on your T-shirt? That's exactly what Becoming Threads founder Becky Kemp intended when she started making and selling clothing and stickers that feature uplifting messages.

"The power of words is real and can awaken your story to become your best version," Becky said.

She describes the apparel of Becoming Threads as hip and high-quality.

"Usually you get a T-shirt, wear it once, then it falls apart in the washer," she said. "I wanted our clothing to hold up over time."

You can find all their styles - which include not just positive sayings but also astrological signs, and "Be-Utah-ful" shirts - at becomingthreads.com.