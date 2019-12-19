How to avoid common holiday hazards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays can be a whirlwind of "to-do's," but personal injury attorney Craig Swapp says slowing down to take a few safety precautions can literally save your life. He shared with us the most common holiday hazards and how to prevent them.

Fire Hazards

Dry trees: Keep your tree in water so it doesn't become a "tinder box" Holiday candles: Make sure they are out of reach so they don't get knocked over Frayed light cords: Inspect, fix or replace your holiday lights so you don't start an electrical fire

Travel Hazards

Make sure to pack and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle full of lights, blankets, food and other essentials in case you get stranded for awhile Invest in snow tires and/or chains BEFORE you make any trips, to prevent dangerous driving in harsh conditions

A little prevention saves a lot of heartache, so make it a point to stay safe this holiday season! For more information about Craig Swapp and Associates, call 800-404-9000 or visit craigswapp.com.