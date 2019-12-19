How to avoid common holiday hazards

The holidays can be a whirlwind of "to-do's," but personal injury attorney Craig Swapp says slowing down to take a few safety precautions can literally save your life. He shared with us the most common holiday hazards and how to prevent them.
Fire Hazards
- Dry trees: Keep your tree in water so it doesn't become a "tinder box"
- Holiday candles: Make sure they are out of reach so they don't get knocked over
- Frayed light cords: Inspect, fix or replace your holiday lights so you don't start an electrical fire
Travel Hazards
- Make sure to pack and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle full of lights, blankets, food and other essentials in case you get stranded for awhile
- Invest in snow tires and/or chains BEFORE you make any trips, to prevent dangerous driving in harsh conditions
A little prevention saves a lot of heartache, so make it a point to stay safe this holiday season!