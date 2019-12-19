Here’s what’s in Apple’s iOS 13.3 software update
Apple released a new software update for iPhones with a lot of bug fixes and improvements.
There are new parental controls that allow limits over who kids can call, FaceTime, or Message.
Parents can also put restrictions on the contact list for children, letting them manage the contacts that appear on their children’s devices.
The Apple News+ stories section has an updated layout that lets you like or dislike stories with a tap.
Stories from Apple News are now available in Canada in English and French.
Links to related stories or more stories from the same publication have also been added.
“Breaking” and “Developing” labels are now on Top Stories too.
This software update also includes bug fixes and other improvements, like:
- Enables the creation of a new video clip when trimming a video in Photos
- Adds support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari
- Fixes issues in Mail that may prevent downloading new messages
- Addresses an issue that prevented deleting messages in Gmail accounts
- Resolves issues that could cause incorrect characters to display in messages and duplication of sent messages in Exchange accounts
- Fixes an issue where the cursor may not move after long pressing on the space bar
- Addresses an issue that may cause screenshots to appear blurry when sent via Messages
- Resolves an issue where cropping or using Markup on screenshots may not save to Photos
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not be able to be shared with other audio apps
- Addresses an issue where the missed call badge on the Phone app may not clear
- Resolves an issue where the Cellular Data setting may incorrectly show as off
- Fixes an issue that prevented turning off Dark Mode when Smart Invert was enabled
- Addresses an issue where some wireless chargers may charge more slowly than expected