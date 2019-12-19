× Here’s what’s in Apple’s iOS 13.3 software update

Apple released a new software update for iPhones with a lot of bug fixes and improvements.

There are new parental controls that allow limits over who kids can call, FaceTime, or Message.

Parents can also put restrictions on the contact list for children, letting them manage the contacts that appear on their children’s devices.

The Apple News+ stories section has an updated layout that lets you like or dislike stories with a tap.

Stories from Apple News are now available in Canada in English and French.

Links to related stories or more stories from the same publication have also been added.

“Breaking” and “Developing” labels are now on Top Stories too.

This software update also includes bug fixes and other improvements, like: