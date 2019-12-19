Hearts4Paws pet of the week: Iris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iris is a young 2-year-old Chihuahua that acts like a puppy. She comes from a home that went through a divorce and became homeless shortly after.

Hearts4Paws says she is good with other dogs but definitely wants to be the boss and is always on the go.

Iris loves to play with toys, she's house trained and is now just looking for her forever family.

She is now fixed and current on her vaccinations. Hearts4Paws says Iris would say she's better with children 10 and up.

She will be at their adoption event on Saturday 21st December 2019 at the South Jordan Petco from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who's interested can fill out an application online. Her adoption fee is $200.