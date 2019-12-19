× Fatal auto-pedestrian accident at 700 S and I-15

CLEARFIELD – One person is dead in an auto-pedestrian accident at 700 S and Interstate 15.

Clearfield Police say a 20-year-old female succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The driver is cooperating at the scene, police say.

At about 6:40 a.m. a car was exiting I-15 onto 700 S. A pedestrian was hit, Clearfield police assistant chief Devin Rogers says.

The pedestrian was transported in critical condition to a hospital.

Police are withholding her name pending notification of the family.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers should use alternate routes.