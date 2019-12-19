Fatal auto-pedestrian accident at 700 S and I-15

Posted 8:25 am, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:36AM, December 19, 2019

An auto-pedestrian accident occurred at 700 S and Interstate 15.

CLEARFIELD – One person is dead in an auto-pedestrian accident at 700 S and Interstate 15.

Clearfield Police say a 20-year-old female succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The driver is cooperating at the scene, police say.

At about 6:40 a.m. a car was exiting I-15 onto 700 S. A pedestrian was hit, Clearfield police assistant chief Devin Rogers says.

The pedestrian was transported in critical condition to a hospital.

Police are withholding her name pending notification of the family.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers should use alternate routes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.