A look back at how electricity got to Timpanogos Cave

TIMPANOGOS CAVE NATIONAL MONUMENT, Utah — Have you ever wondered how Timpanogos Cave got its electrical system?

The arduous task was explained in a recent post on the Timpanogos Cave National Monument’s Facebook page.

In 1939, lights were installed in Hansen and Middle Cave then attached to the electrical system in Timpanogos Cave.

To minimize places for water to seep into the system, a thousand-pound, 950-foot-long cable was carried to the cave in the snow.

The cable was carefully threaded through the cave and each light fixture placed along the tour route.