Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley re-injures his hamstring, could miss several games

Posted 3:01 pm, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03PM, December 18, 2019

Mike Conley speaks to media at 2019 Utah Jazz Media Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley re-injured his left hamstring in Tuesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

The Jazz announced that Conley will miss Thursday’s game against Atlanta, and will be re-evaluated during the team’s upcoming 3 game road trip.

The Jazz gave no timeline for Conley’s return.

Conley missed five game due to hamstring tightness.

Shams Charania with The Athletic tweeted that league sources told him Conley could miss multiple weeks.

 

