Utah couple charged with identity fraud, theft, and forgery

BOUNTIFUL – A husband and wife are being charged with three felonies in connection with a fraudulent lease and a bad check.

Robert Sinclair Argyle is charged with identity fraud, a third-degree felony. He is also charged with forgery, also a third-degree felony. The third felony charge is for theft.

Mayra Gregoria is named as a co-defendant in the case.

Prosecutors say Robert and Mayra Argyle leased a home under false pretenses.

Robert and Mayra both pretended to be people they were not, prosecutors say.

Mayra pretended to be the aunt of Robert Argyle in order to obtain the lease.

Robert signed a $3,800 check for the lease, prosecutors say, that he was not authorized to sign.

Robert signed the check with the name of Wes Argyle, Robert’s father, according to court documents.

The check belonged to the D&M Holbrook Family Trust, court documents state.

Wes, not Robert, was a trustee of the family trust.

Mayra later used a falsified driver’s license to verify her identity as Gayle, prosecutors say.

The prosecutors say the driver’s license was “clearly fake.”

Farmington police detective Eric Johnsen spoke with Gayle Argyle about the lease. She denied knowing about the home lease. She also did not know Mayra was pretending to be her.

Wes Argyle also denied signing the check from the family trust, court documents state. He says he only uses electronic transfers on that account.