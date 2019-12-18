× Unified Police warns of fake water company reps who want into your house

KEARNS – The Unified Police says it is receiving reports of people who are trying to lie their way into residents’ homes.

People are posing as water company representatives. These fake employees claim they need to enter residents’ homes to check the water.

Unified Police are reminding residents that in-home checks are rarely needed.

Checks are normally done with the exterior water meters.

If a person claiming to be with the Kearns Improvement District knocks on your door, there are steps you can take to keep yourself safe.

The police say real employees will drive a marked company vehicle. They will also carry an employee photo ID.

Residents can also call 801-968-1011 to verify the names of employees with the Kearns Improvement District,