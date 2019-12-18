Snapchat launches new ‘Cameos’ feature

Snapchat has a new feature called ‘Cameos’. It lets you post your face onto someone else’s body using artificial intelligence (AI).

Users can make videos or GIFs using photos and paste them onto a digitized body.

To send Cameos to a friend

Open a Chat Tap in the Chat bar and tap at the bottom Select a Cameo to star in Tap ‘Send’ to share it with your friend 👯‍♀️

To preview a Cameo before you send it, select one, tap ‘More’ at the bottom and tap ‘View Full Screen.’

To save a Cameo from the Chat, press and hold on it and tap ‘Save to Camera Roll.’

You can also customize the captions for certain Cameos to make them your own, with more than 150 Cameos to choose from and more coming soon.

If a friend has theirs set up too, you can even co-star in two-person Cameos together.

To change your Cameos selfie

Open a Chat Tap in the Chat bar Tap on a Cameos tile and tap ‘More’ Tap ‘New Selfie’ 🤳

The technology being used for Cameos is similar to “Deepfake Videos.”

Earlier this year, Deepfake Videos came under fire because they were used to make fake political ads online.

The Deepfake Videos appear or sound just like the real people they’re mimicking.