× Authorities find missing boy with special needs safe in central Utah

UPDATE: Orson has been found safe.

Orson was found safe moments ago! A concerned citizen saw him at a Trax station, thought he looked out of place, and called UTA Police. They are taking Orson home now. Thanks to everyone for their help! Special thanks to the concerned citizen who acted! @UCSO @UCSO_SAR https://t.co/LwoGXkOrBw — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) December 19, 2019

Previous:

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 9-year-old Orson Bergeron.

Bergeron is 4 feet 4 inches tall, 63 lbs, blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday near Main Street and 630 North in Vineyard. Orson was last seen wearing black dress pants, black shoes, a green jacket with fuzzy camo lining, and a blue and black lego backpack.

Orson has been diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder and is afraid of the dark and will be traumatized by loud noises.

@UCSO and @UCSO_SAR, with air assets en route are looking for missing 9 year old boy, Orson Bergeron, with special needs in Vineyard. Last seen in the area near Main Street and 630 North. Full description in link. If you see him please call 911. https://t.co/HlgjMeMl3S pic.twitter.com/NxC5bJgQGU — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) December 19, 2019

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.