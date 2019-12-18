Authorities find missing boy with special needs safe in central Utah
UPDATE: Orson has been found safe.
Previous:
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 9-year-old Orson Bergeron.
Bergeron is 4 feet 4 inches tall, 63 lbs, blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday near Main Street and 630 North in Vineyard. Orson was last seen wearing black dress pants, black shoes, a green jacket with fuzzy camo lining, and a blue and black lego backpack.
Orson has been diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder and is afraid of the dark and will be traumatized by loud noises.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.