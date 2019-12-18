Last minute gift ideas at City Creek Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

City Creek Center offers something for everyone on your list this holiday season from stores like Kendra Scott, Salomon, Stance x Donovan Mitchell, West Elm, and Bonobos.

You can shop and dine instead of waiting in line for Santa. Guests can check in with Santa's elves and be placed in a virtual line until it is time to visit Santa. City Creek will text you when it is time to see Santa.

The big guy in red will be at City Creek Center Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., through Christmas Eve when he leaves to return to the North Pole at 6 PM.

America First Credit Union members can get 50% off photo packages when they use their America First Credit Union Visa debit or credit card. Photo packages start at $34.99. Visits with Santa are always free.

One of City Creek Center's favorite attractions is the Transcend fountain located just outside of Nordstrom. Created by WET Design, the same company that created the famed fountains at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Transcend is choreographed with music and lights. After dusk, fire appears with the water in the fountain shows.

After Santa arrives on November 21st through December 31st, the fountain will feature special holiday shows. The feature shows at 7 PM and 9 PM will showcase three special fountain shows.