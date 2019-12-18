Making Utah’s Favorite Holiday Cookie: Melted Snowman Cookies

Melted Snowmen Sugar Cookies are the most popular holiday cookie in Utah, according to research by General Mills on the most "clicked on" cookie recipe.
Here's how to make them:
Ingredients
- 4 egg whites
- 8 cups confectioners' sugar
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 24 sugar cookies
- 24 large marshmallows
- .75 ounce tube black decorating gel
- .75 ounce tube orange decorating gel
- .75 ounce tube red decorating gel
- .75 ounce tube green decorating gel
- Silver dragees (small silver sugar balls)
Method
Beat egg whites lightly in a large bowl using an electric mixer until frothy. Slowly beat enough confectioners' sugar into egg whites to make icing that will hold shape; blend in lemon juice until desired consistency is reached.
Arrange cookies about 1-inch apart on a large sheet of waxed paper. Spread icing onto each cookie, allowing icing to drip over edges to look like melting snow.
Grease a microwave-safe plate and place 1 marshmallow onto the plate. Microwave marshmallow until it starts to puff up, 20 to 30 seconds.
Immediately place some marshmallow on the edge of 1 cookie while the icing is still wet to look like a melted snowman. Repeat with remaining marshmallows and iced cookies.
Decorate 'melted snowmen' by piping 'twig-like arms' using black decorating gel on the icing. Make 'coal eyes' and a 'mouth' on the marshmallow using black decorating gel.
Make a 'carrot nose' under the 'coal eyes' using orange decorating gel.
Make 'coat buttons' by arranging silver nonpareils down the middle of the icing. Make 'scarves' or 'bow-ties' using red decorating gel or green decorating gel.
Allow cookies to fully dry before removing from waxed paper, at least 1 hour.