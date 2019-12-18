Holiday gift ideas from Spoons N’ Spice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for the perfect presents for that special someone who loves working in the kitchen, Spoons N' Spices has some ideas for you.

Watch the video above to see the recommendations and find them at spoonsnspice.com.

Below is the recipe and method for the Coconut Curry Chicken that Maudine Thomas made.

Ingredients

1 jar of Stonewall Kitchen Coconut Curry Simmering Sauce

4 chicken breasts, boneless/skinless, cut into 1-inch pieces or 2 pounds of chicken thigh meat, boneless/skinless, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons of oil

8 medium red potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

2 cups of white long-grain rice

1 ½ cups of coconut milk

¼ teaspoon of salt

Method

Pour rice into a 3-quart saucepan and add enough cold tap water to cover the rice. Use your fingers to mix the rice and water around to rinse the extra starch from the rice. Pour off cloudy water and repeat until the water is clear. Drain as much excess water as possible.

Add 1 cup of coconut milk, 1 ¾ cup of water, and salt to the pan. Stir and cover with a lid. Do not remove the lid during the cooking process. Heat on high until it comes to a boil, then turn the heat down to a simmer for 10 minutes. Turn off heat and let sit until ready to serve.

Place cut potatoes in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to boil and let cook until a fork can be easily inserted into a potato. Drain water and return potatoes to the hot pan.

Add oil to a hot saute pan and then add the chicken. Stir chicken and cook until all the chicken has turned white.

Add Red Pepper strips and saute until tender.

Add a jar of Coconut Curry Simmering Sauce to saute pan.

Pour remaining coconut milk in the jar and shake to combine with any sauce left in the jar. Pour into saute pan and stir.

Add potatoes to saute pan and stir. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Serve over rice and enjoy!