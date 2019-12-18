Gas leak causes lane shutdown and evacuations in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — A gas leak near 13400 S and Bangerter Hwy shut down a traffic lane and caused evacuations in Riverton Wednesday evening.

Businesses near 3728 W and 13400 S had to be evacuated as a precaution to a gas leak in the area.

A westbound lane of 13400 S was shut down between Bangerter Hwy and S Hamilton View Rd as crews worked to repair the damage.

According to Don Portis for Dominion gas, a pick-up truck ran through a fence and hit a pipe inside the Dominion gas fenced area. The truck knocked over a bleeder valve causing

The gas to the pipe has since been shut off and there is no danger to the public. It was estimated to take two hours to repair.

 

