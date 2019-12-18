Forest rangers looking for vandals who hit a Mt. Timpanogos trail

PLEASANT GROVE – Forest rangers want to know who vandalized a building at the Mt. Timpanogos/Stewart Falls trailhead this week.

A restroom was hit by graffiti sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.

The graffiti is considered to be damage to government property. The federal fine for this vandalism is $275. The fine does not include potential fees for clean-up. City and county fines may also apply.

Forest rangers do not want citizens to attempt the clean-up. People could be injured while venturing off the trails. The rangers also do not want the wrong materials used for the clean-up.

The forest rangers ask anyone with information to call the Pleasant Grove Ranger District at 801-785-3563 or the Utah Valley Dispatch 801-794-3970.