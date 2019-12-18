FedEx not delivering your packages? Customers say delays are lasting weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People across Utah are frustrated that shipping company FedEx isn't meeting delivery deadlines, with delays up to several weeks. The customers say they're not satisfied with the company's response when they call to complain.

For most of the customers, the shipments appear to sit at a warehouse near their home for days or weeks, without being delivered. Now, they want answers-- and their packages.

Justin Belknap is one of the frustrated customers. He explained he relies on FedEx for items he can't buy locally for his small business, K&B Customs. Not many people do what Justin does-- he crafts homes for exotic creatures.

As he worked on a small black structure Wednesday evening, he explained how he outfits it to house reptiles.

"These hold tubs for the snakes," he said, pointing to empty shelves.

Christmas orders have kept him busy, but Justin has also been busy checking his phone as he waits on five packages to arrive. He said he's waiting for heating tape, tubs, thermostats and lights.

"These don't do good for my clients without the tubs, without all the parts," he said.

A week or so ago, Justin explained, FedEx notified him that his stuff arrived in Salt Lake City. It showed that the packages made it to the North Salt Lake warehouse, but Justin said they were never delivered after that.

When he called, he said they told him something different each time.