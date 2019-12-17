× What is the most popular toy in Utah for 2019?

Christmas is coming. Figuring out what your loved ones want may not be easy, but finding out what everyone wants is a cinch.

Google searches reveal what is the top toys throughout the United States.

In Utah, the top toy is the Nintendo Switch. The video game console aims to strike a balance between at-home consoles and mobile gaming.

According to Reviews.org, the most popular toy in the nation is Nerf guns. The foam darts will fly on Christmas morning if many kids get their holiday wishes.

The Nintendo Switch was also the most popular toy in California, Nevada, and Texas.

The south loves the old-school toys, where Play-Doh still reigns supreme.

Various figurines are the most popular toy in 28 states. Among those popular figurines are Barbie playsets, Buzz Lightyear, Scruff-a-Luvs.