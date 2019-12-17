Ways to avoid emotional eating during the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the holidays coming up, many of you may be struggling with maintaining health and wellness due to the abundance of food, the colder weather discouraging you from going outside, and the shorter days limiting the daylight hours.

Certified nutrition coach and exercise physiologist, Elizabeth Dall, says the key is learning how to navigate the large amounts of food on offer this holiday season without overdoing it, avoiding the temptation to binge on sugar.

Dall also says you can deal with emotional eating by:

Feeling confident being around food alone

Knowing when to eat and how to stop

Become confident going out with friends or attending parties with food

Feeling empowered to know what foods feel good for your body and mind

Know how to deal with your emotions without turning to food

Feeling safe in knowing you won’t have to worry about how you will respond to food again

More tips can be found on Dall's website, awomanofwellness.com.