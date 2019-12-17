× Sticker program will let drivers skip inspections before going up the canyons

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah – Getting up the canyon will soon get easier for those who have the right sticker on their car.

UDOT is starting up a program that will let drivers skip the inspections going up Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons.

Drivers who meet the requirements for traction, such as chains and snow socks, can apply for a sticker to bypass the inspections.

The program is limiting it to 5,000 participants. Canyon residents and employees are the main groups targeted in the application for the sticker.

The sticker is being granted on first-come, first-serve basis.