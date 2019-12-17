Recipe: Beef and Spaghetti Squash ‘Boats’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

2 large spaghetti squash

2 tablespoons canola or olive oil

1 lb. ground beef

1 medium white or yellow onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, any color, diced

3 cloves garlic, diced

1 (14.5 oz. can) diced tomatoes

1 (4.5 oz. can) green chiles

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/4 cup cilantro or basil, for garnish (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350° F.

Cut each spaghetti squash in half. Remove seeds from squash halves. Poke 4-5 holes on the inside of the squash with a fork. Brush the canola or olive oil on the inside of each half. Season with salt and pepper. Place the squash halves on a baking dish. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until completely softened. Once cooled, use a fork to remove squash from the skin. Reserve the skin for serving the “boats”.

In a Dutch oven or small soup pot over medium heat, cook ground beef, onion, pepper and garlic with salt and pepper for 6-7 minutes or until beef is browned and vegetables are softened. Drain grease.

In the same Dutch oven or small soup pot over medium heat, add spaghetti squash, tomatoes, chiles, basil, oregano, thyme, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, for 7-8 minutes. Stir in cheese; cook an additional 1-2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Divide the desired amount of mixture into the four reserved squash “boats”. Garnish each serving with cilantro or basil, if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council