Lime launches LimePass subscription service

Lime now has a new subscription service that’s supposed to help commuters and everyday scooter riders get the most out of what the company calls ‘micro-mobility’.

LimePass is being introduced in cities across the United States, including in Utah.

Lime scooters are available in Draper, Farmington, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Sandy, and West Valley City.

The LimePass offers unlimited scooter unlocks (typically a $1 savings per ride) for seven days for $4.99.

To sign up for the LimePass scooter subscription service, Lime riders need to open the Lime app, tap the menu icon in the upper left corner, tap the LimePass icon, and follow prompts.

LimePass will also keep track of how much money you’ve saved, how many days you have left on your pass, and the amount of scooter rides you’ve taken.

According to Lime’s most recent rider survey, 40% of riders use Lime to commute to or from work and school.

This new subscription competes with the likes of Lyft’s subscription service ‘LyftPink’ which gives its users three 30-minute e-scooter or bike rides every month.

The new subscription service is also being offered in Australia, and New Zealand, with rollouts in other places around the world scheduled for early January 2020.