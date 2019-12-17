Jordan Love, two other USU football players, charged with marijuana possession

LOGAN – Three football players with the Utah State University are being charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Police responded to call near midnight on Saturday. The police had received a tip that some USU students were suspected of smoking marijuana.

The smell of marijuana greeted the police on their arrival.

Jordan A. Love, Sean Lewis Carter, and Gordon Maurice Bright were arrested for possessing marijuana.

Possession of a controlled substance of this type is a class B misdemeanor.

A track and field athlete with USU, Elani Rice, was also arrested on the same charge.

All four USU athletes are set to appear before Judge Lee Edwards on Dec. 30.

The USU football team is appearing in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl against Kent State on Friday. The game will be played in Frisco, Texas.

Jordan Love, a junior, previously announced that he is leaving USU with hopes to enter the NFL draft.