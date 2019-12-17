How buying a car can help provide service dogs to veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's sort of an urban myth here in Utah that every outdoor-enthusiast here owns a Subaru. Whether you are a current owner looking to upgrade, or you're in the market for a Subaru of your own, there's one dealership that donates $300 of every new car purchase to a local charity.

Jeff Miller with Mark Miller Subaru stopped by to tell us about their Share the Love event - happening now through Jan. 2, 2020 - where customers can be a part of helping a local charity like The Malinois Foundation.

Kelley Rosequist with the Malinois Foundation told us how donations help her organization train service dogs for special populations, including veterans.

"A fully trained service dog can cost more than $30,000, making them financially out of reach for many Veterans in need of canine assistance," Kelley said.

So not only will you be contributing to a good cause when you buy from Mark Miller Subaru, but you qualify for a huge chunk of change!

"For the first time in Mark Miller Subaru's history, we're excited to #ReturnTheLove to one lucky person," Jeff said. "When you lease a new Subaru from Mark Miller Subaru during the Subaru Share The Love event, not only will Mark Miller Subaru and Subaru of America make a donation to charity in your honor, but you'll automatically qualify for a chance to win $300 a month for 36 months to help pay for your new Subaru!"

