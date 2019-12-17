Five Richfield High School students injured in crash

RICHFIELD, Utah — Five Richfield High School students were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident happened on a dirt road known as the “CC Road” just east of town during the students’ lunch hour.

The UHP tweet indicated the Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and the Jeep rolled down a steep ravine.

Four of the five students in the vehicle were critically injured and flown by helicopter to hospitals in Salt Lake City.

Only two of the occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the UHP.

Cade Douglas, Superintendent of the Sevier School District, sent this message to parents of Richfield High students:

“We have been informed that 5 RHS students were involved in an auto accident during lunch. Parents of those students have been informed and all are receiving medical attention. We are hopeful they will all be ok. Please remember them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Douglas said counselors will be available Tuesday and Wednesday for students at the high school.

This is a developing story and Fox 13 has a crew en route to Sevier County. This story will be updated as new details become available.