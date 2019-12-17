× Falling debris kills pedestrian in Manhattan

(CNN) — A 60-year-old woman was struck and killed by falling debris on a midtown Manhattan street Tuesday morning, according to NYPD Spokesperson Ahmed Nasser.

The woman, identified by the NYPD as Erica Tishman, was announced dead on the scene by emergency services.

Engineers will perform a full structural stability inspection of the building the debris fell from “to ensure all New Yorkers are safe, and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this tragic incident,” according to Department of Buildings Spokeswoman Abigail Kunitz.

She could not confirm what the debris was or what caused it to fall.

“This is a tragedy, and the family and friends of the victim are in our thoughts,” Kunitz said. “No pedestrian should be at risk from dangerous façade conditions.”

Both the Department of Buildings and the FDNY identified the building where the debris fell from as 729 7th Ave., which houses Himmel + Meringoff Properties. The company manages the building.

According to city records, Department of Building inspectors issued a violation to the company in April because of a “failure to maintain exterior building facade and appurtenances.”

The company paid a $1,250 fine in connection with the violation, which was listed as a Class 1 ticket, the highest level of severity, according to the department’s website.

“We are saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family,” Patrick Muncie, a company spokesperson, told CNN. “The company will fully cooperate with the City in the ongoing matter.”