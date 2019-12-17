3 tech gadgets that will make your home cozy and bright

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest trend in Smart Homes is being able to control everything around you, from the air to the temperature, to how your appliances are powered.

Just in time for the holidays, Jesse "The Social Geek" Stay, founder of StayNAlive, suggested the following items to perfect your at-home experience.

MOLEKULE AIR MINI AIR PURIFIER

"With Utah's smog problem, Molekule's new, smaller air purifiers that boasts the ability to completely destroy air pollutants, chemicals, and even viruses at the molecular level. The smaller unit covers 250 square feet, while the larger covers up to 600 square feet."

- The Molekule Air Mini sells for $349 or $30/month with 0% APR (the larger Molekule Air sells for $699 or $59/mo) on molekule.com

- Filter refills of the Air Mini are $99/yr (the larger Air is $65 every 6 mos)

HONEYWELL HOME T9 SMART WIFI THERMOSTAT WITH SMART SENSORS

"Honeywell's consumer smart thermostat that lets you put sensors in every room and works with Google Home and Alexa. I can tell Google Home to 'set the master bedroom temperature to 73 degrees' and it automatically knows which room to focus on, magically!"

- The smart thermostat with 1 smart sensor sells for $199.99 on Amazon

- You can buy additional sensors for about $35 each

PALE BLUE LITHIUM ION USB SMART BATTERIES

"Currently in AA and AAA battery form, these lithium ion batteries can last years, just like a laptop or cellphone battery, and are recharged with a simple micro-USB port right on the battery. As you need batteries for your gadgets this Christmas, you can count on these to be sure you always have a full set of batteries to use with your new electronic toys."

- Currently for sale on Indiegogo for $28 and $32 for a AAA and AA 4 pack (respectively).

- Will be for sale on Amazon shortly

Find out more from Jesse at staynalive.com.