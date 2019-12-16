× Utah snowpack looking good a couple of months into the new water year

SALT LAKE CITY — Snowpack levels in Utah are above average statewide, according to the latest SNOTEL report.

It measures the current percentage of water in the snow, and so far, percentages run from 341 percent of normal in southwestern Utah to 113 percent of normal in the Raft River region of northwestern Utah.

The water year runs from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

While the snowpack looks good now, a lot could change between now and the end of the water year.