This is how you can take part in this year’s ‘Reach Out Utah Holiday Blood Drive’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are a time of giving, and this year you could give the lifesaving gift of blood at the 'Reach Out Utah Holiday Blood Drive' on December 17th 2019.

The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to donate blood or platelets.

This year, both Fox 13 and iHeartRadio are joining forces with the Red Cross to help promote the Reach Out Utah Blood Drive across the state.

The promotion will be held at the Red Cross Layton, Orem, Salt Lake City, and St. George Blood Donation Centers.

Hours of operation for each blood donation center will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. George blood donation center will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

As a thank-you, everyone who comes to give blood during the Reach Out Utah Blood Drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

Those who come to give blood or platelets at the Reach Out Utah Blood Drive will also receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

The Red Cross says that type O blood donors are especially needed right now and having enough type O blood on the shelves is important for ongoing patient care and emergencies.

Experts say Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.

A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes.

Donation appointments are encouraged to reduce possible wait times at blood donation sit.

Visit redcrossblood.org/give and type in the sponsor code 'FOX13' to schedule your blood donation slot time.