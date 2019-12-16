Six ideas for thoughtful gifts around the holidays or all year long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s called the giving season, but all too often that is overshadowed by the gifting season.

Why not combine both and give a thoughtful gift to that special someone this holiday.

All too often we are glued to phones and social media seems to take precedence over connecting with loved ones.

That`s why this season, Wild Women Tribe is banding together with some of our most loyal community collaborators and leaders on a campaign to 'look up'. They're challenging you to look up and set aside the distraction, the hurry, and the technology.

Here are six thoughtful gifts you can give that will help you look up and connect with that special someone: