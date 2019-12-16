One man is dead in early morning house fire in Magna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah -- One man died in an early morning house fire in Magna.

According to Unified Fire Authority PIO, Ryan Love, the fire at 3378 S. Broadway Street was reported at 4:10 a.m.

"We arrived on scene to find an officer with UPD pulling that gentlemen out the front door who was deceased at the time unfortunately," Love said.

Two other patients were transported to a hospital.

The fire started in the basement but the cause is still undetermined. Heavy smoke spread to the main level and that is most likely what caused the man's death.

Love says this is a reminder to make sure smoke alarms are functional and they have new batteries.