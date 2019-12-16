One killed, one injured in rollover crash on I-84 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed and another injured Monday morning in Morgan County.

According to a tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on I-84 at milepost 106, about midway between the towns of Morgan and Croydon.

One person was killed in the single vehicle rollover and another person suffered injuries that are said to be non life-threatening.

UHP troopers are investigating what caused the crash. Names of the victims won’t be released until next of kin has been notified.