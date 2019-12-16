Watch Good Day Utah for the key word and enter daily for a chance to win tickets to Monster Jam!
-
Enter to win passes to ‘The Masked Singer’ VIP watch party!
-
See “Little Women” first and for free!
-
Win a toy and 2 movie tickets from Clark Planetarium!
-
Win two Observation Shark Encounter tickets and two tickets to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!
-
Virginia man wins $250,000 on lottery scratcher: ‘I cried all the way home’
-
-
Watch “Dr. Jekyll” transform into “Mr. Hyde” right before your eyes
-
Shopping small, locally-owned stores is a great way to find unique and thoughtful gifts
-
Rich’s Picks: Live music brought to you by Live Nation
-
Show us your winter family photo for a chance to win ZooLights! tickets
-
A film festival that’s all about dogs
-
-
‘Serial stowaway’ arrested again for trying to board a flight in Chicago with no travel documents
-
Cold front delivers snow for Tuesday’s commute in northern Utah
-
Man wins $200,000 lottery prize on the way to his last chemo treatment