How do holiday colors affect your mood?

You see a lot of red and green this time of year and there's a reason behind it.

Julie Yearsley with My Social Core, a company specializing in personality tests, is passionate about color and believes different colors affect our bodies and psyches.

She told us why she feels green and red are valued colors during the holidays.

"Bright red is energizing and wakes up you Body Mind and Spirit," Julie said, "Green helps add balance to your life and ease over-stimulation."

Now that you've heard this, which holiday color pops into your mind? Perhaps the color that came to mind is a message that you need more energy or calm in your life.

Watch the video above for more information.