Heat up your love life this winter with this new treatment for E.D.

Is your intimacy feeling a bit chilly these days? If erectile dysfunction is the cause of that, then you'll be glad to know there's new technology to get that fire started again!

Andrew Rinehart, a Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical Clinic, says there is a breakthrough solution that's a permanent fix to ED.

For years, ED has been treated with medicine and surgery, but Acoustic Wave Therapy is different.

"Acoustic Wave Therapy treats the root cause of the problem, which is blood flow," Rinehart said. "It widens blood vessels, increasing the amount of blood released into the penis during arousal."

It does this, he says, without the harmful side effects that medication and hormone therapy can have. It targets the problem without throwing your whole body off balance.

