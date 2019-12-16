‘Green’ your gift-giving with these zero-waste wrapping hacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been estimated that festive decorating, wrapping and packaging products account for nearly half of the 85 million tons of paper consumed in the United States alone.

To make matters worse, a lot of the gift-wrap waste can't even be recycled.

You may think that at least wrapping paper can get another life after the recycle bin, but nope. Experts have said plain paper is usually fine, but most holiday gift wrap is laminated, highly dyed, or even embedded with glitter, which makes the paper unrecyclable.

Luckily, our local, eco-conscious crusader Faith Swanberg of 'Hello! Bulk Markets' has some ways to make and use holiday wrap that is reusable, reduces waste, and saves you money on next year's wrapping.

If you don't feel like making your own eco-friendly wrapping, you can buy them (along with other sustainable, local goods) at the Hello! Holiday Pop-up event this weekend (Dec. 20-22, 2019) at their SLC location at 355 North and 500 West, then on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at their new location in the 9th and 9th neighborhood in Salt Lake City.

Find out more at hellobulkmarkets.com or call 385-775-4191.