Buying local to keep Utah’s businesses booming

'Shift Your Spending Month' is Local First Utah's annual holiday campaign, which encourages Utahns to shift at least 10% of their holiday shopping towards locally owned, independent businesses.

Kristen Lavelett, the Executive Director of Local First Utah, says locally owned and independent businesses keep more money in the Utah economy than national chains or shopping online with places like Amazon.

Lavelett also says for every $100 spent in a locally owned business, $55 stays in Utah's economy. Comparatively, only $13 stays in our economy if that money is spent with a national retailer, and only pennies on the dollar stay if you shop with Amazon.

"If every household in Utah shifted just 10% of their spending on annual basis, more than $1.3 billion would stay in Utah's economy," says Lavelett.

One place you can buy local is Batch-21.

They have a Unique Hop Essential Oil that is anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and a great anti-oxidant to help protect your skin.

They also sell Hemp Seed Oil, which is said to have excellent nourishing properties to help combat dry skin and moisturize deeply.

Dr. Chett Boxley with Batch-21 says hemp oil is not CBD oil, but it does contain Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids to help nourish and protect your skin.

"Another cool product is the re-grained soap bar. It's a very unique product that not only contains hop and hemp oil, but it also has up-cycled grains left-over from the brewing process to add a natural exfoliator to the soap," says Boxley.

Their shower gels use novel sugar-based cleansing ingredients that are not harsh on the skin and isn`t drying to the skin.

To learn more, go to Batch-21's website or call them at 970-414-0506.